Lapta has seen a spike in local cases of the coronavirus. Yesterday, it was announced that 12 people, six of whom were bakery employees, tested positive for Covid-19..

The Mayor of Lapta Mustafa Aktuğ, said the large-scale testing was underway.

Noting that after a positive case was seen in a barber in the region the other day, other tradesmen and some businesses were screened, Aktuğ noted that there were positive cases in a coffee shop and a bakery, and the number of cases in the bakery has now increased to six.

Noting that all these enterprises have suspended operations, Aktuğ stated that the number of cases in the region had reached 12. The source of the contamination is unknown, Aktuğ said, “The team of the Ministry of Health is continuing the tests in the region, and random tests on tradesmen are continuing. A large-scale scan will be done”, he said.

Kardeşler Bakery, which operates in Lapta, announced that some staff in their businesses had stayed away from work for a while due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the situation in Alsancak is under control. Alsancak Mayor Fırat Ataser said, “I think it was good that we got to people in a hurry, we got it early. There were very few people in the cafes, everyone kept their distance, and used gloves and masks… Measures are always good”.

