Prime Minister Ersin Tatar paid a visit to a company which has won a contract to produce surgical masks locally.

Konil and Sons Ltd, which operates in the Alayköy Industrial Zone in Nicosia, usually produces antiseptic wet wipes, will now manufacture 60,000 medical masks, having won the tender from the Central Supply Committee, one of the company directors Asiye Nihat Konil, said.

Kibris Postasi