Local cases of Covid-19 have increased again following the reopening of some businesses. In the last 24 hours, 5,143 tests were made for the coronavirus and 49 people tested positive, 29 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reports.

Newly-installed Health Minister Ünal Üstel said that the increase in cases was inevitable as the lockdown was eased. He also noted that shops and markets were crowded, despite the distancing rules.

The total number of cases in North Cyprus is 3,297; there were 23 deaths from the virus and four people are in intensive care.

