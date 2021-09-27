A list of laboratories and other venues affiliated to the Ministry of Health offering free antigen tests has been published, Health Minister Ünal Üstel announced, Kibris Postasi reported.

The health minister said, “We are increasing the number of laboratories and centres that perform antigen testing these days as we enter the new education term”.

He reminded schools that students can have their weekly antigen tests done any day of the week to avoid a backlog. “As the results are valid for seven days from the day students take the test, appointments can be made any day of the week”, Üstel said,

For a list of laboratories and their opening hours, click here – Kibris Postasi