The two independent undistricted Lions clubs of Northern Cyprus; Mağusa Mesarya operating in the north of Cyprus – Famagusta and Nicosia New Generation, serving in the northern sector of the divided capital city, donated smartwatches to blind children who are receiving special education at the Northern Cyprus Association for the Visually Impaired.

Deciding to cooperate more with Cyprus Turkish Association for the Visually Impaired, Lions would support Recycle Eyeglasses of the Lions Clubs International in the coming days. Second-hand glasses collected since March would be sent to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center in Europe.

The Lions Clubs, the world’s biggest non-political service organization with having more than 1.4 million members and 48.000 local clubs serving in more than 200 geographical areas across the world, are actively involved in the community service with five global service activities including environment, hunger relief, diabetes, childhood cancer and vision.

Lions Club of Northern Cyprus Press Release