Mağusa Mesarya Lions Club* is the only recipient of the Kindness Matters Service Award in Cyprus, which was given for the first time by Lions Clubs International.

The Mesarya Lions applied for the Kindness Matters Service Award for its diabetes service activities, including diabetes screening for adults, strides for diabetes, and diabetes awareness seminar series organized for school students in the city of Famagusta.

Lions Clubs International recognized 17 Lions and 3 Leo clubs all over the world with the Kindness Matters Service Award.

“This is an incredible pride. Having been one of the Kindness Matters Service Award winners around the world. The Mesarya Lions are delighted to receive this award and get recognition by the LCI for its highly successful diabetes service activities. Mağusa Mesarya is the only club to win this award on the entire island of Cyprus.Thanks to all LCI Specialists who were always there to give us incredible assistance during the application process“, the club president Lion Fetine Avci said in a statement made by the Mağusa Mesarya Lions.

*Lions Clubs International acknowledges Northern Cyprus as the undistricted area of Cyprus. Serving with 1.4 million members and more than 45,000 local associations worldwide, Lions Clubs International’s headquarter is located in Oak Brook, USA. The Lions Clubs, which are actively involved in many programs related to the humanity of the United Nations, dates back to 1954 on the island of Cyprus with the establishment of the Famagusta Lions Club.

Both parts of the island of Cyprus are home to Lions clubs. While The Greek Cypriot Community has the district of 117-B, the Turkish Cypriot Community is accepted as IDENT 5855 undistricted area. Despite the fact that the undistricted area of Cyprus is not considered a separate geographical area from the rest of Cyprus, there are no dialogues among the Lions clubs operating in both parts of the island.

Except for tree planting and joint diabetes screening in 2008, there are no recorded joint Lions activities between 117-B and IDENT 5855 as the ongoing international Cyprus dispute cast a big shadow on the Lions club in both communities of

Lions Clubs International is an international non-political service organization established originally in 1917 in Chicago, Illinois, by Melvin Jones.

