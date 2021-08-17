Turkish Cypriots who have been vaccinated and want to obtain the European Digital Covid Vaccine Certificate (EU Digital Covid Certificate) for travel will be able to apply electronically, accompanied by all necessary documents, Yeniduzen reported.

All required documents will be available in electronic form at www.moh.gov.cy\edvc

The application and accompanying documents will be automatically sent to [email protected] without any further action by the applicant.

Applications will be reviewed and the procedure will be concluded within 48 hours. Once applicants are notified electronically that their application has been approved, they will be able to issue the EU Digital Covid Certificate EUDCC by clicking the link https://www.eudcc.gov.cy/

The service will be activated on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM.

Yeniduzen