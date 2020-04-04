Transport between the Turkish mainland is being resumed, the transport ministry has said. This statement was made following an announcement by the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia which said that all maritime transport between the mainland the TRNC was to be suspended.

The transport ministry said: “This restriction does not affect Turkey’s access to the TRNC. Cargo and passengers would continue to arrive in the country, even if this occurs less frequently”.

The ministry informed that within this framework, there will be two ferry services from the ports of Mersin and Taşucu to North Cyprus and that tickets are being sold online. Noting that there will be other itineraries soon, the announcement reminds about the Cabinet decision that TRNC citizens, their spouses and children, as well as TRNC embassy staff will be allowed to enter the country. In addition, individuals holding a military border crossing document.

Travellers were also reminded that they are required to remain in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Yeni Duzen writes that according to an announcement by the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia, another flight will be made today for Turkish citizens in North Cyprus wishing to return to Turkey by air. The announcement says that a flight to Gaziantep was made yesterday and that those wishing to leave today will have to present themselves at the embassy.

Afrika, Yeniduzen