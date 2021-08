Kib-Tek will be working on the high voltage power lines between the Acapulo and Karaağaç junctions of the Çatalköy – Esentepe main road on Thursday, 26 August between 08.00 and 20.00, Kibris Postasi reported.

Access will be limited to vehicles weighing less than five tons which will be able to use the road leading through the Teknecik Power Station.

Drivers are asked to drive slowly and with care and to obey all traffic signs and markers.

