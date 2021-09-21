A decision to lift the requirement for vaccinated people using the border crossing points to have PCR and antigen tests, will be discussed by the Bi-Communal Technical Committee which will meet on Thursday, Yeniduzen reported.

Data on infection rates and their distribution will be exchanged at the meeting, Ministry of Health Undersecretary and Head of the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee Dr. Deren Oygar, has announced.

She noted that there had been a fall in coronavirus case numbers on both sides of the island and if it is decided to drop the testing requirement for vaccinated people crossing the borders, this will likely come into effect on Monday, 27 September.

Dr Oygar said that infection rates were analysed every two weeks and provided there is no rise in infections, the requirement to test prior to crossing the border will be rescinded.

“We have the Ada Pass on our side and the Safe Pass on the other. The test is usually not required from vaccinated people when entering enclosed spaces, and there may be some exceptional cases. At the previous meeting of the Bi-Communal Technical Committee on Health, we talked about why there should be the need for vaccinated people to have PCR and rapid testing at border crossings if there is such a practice on both sides. At the committee’s meeting on Friday, we decided to exchange epidemiological data on Thursday and reevaluate this issue”, Dr Oygar said.

She noted however, that no changes are foreseen for the time being, in the requirement for unvaccinated people to have a PCR or antigen test taken in the last 72 hours prior to crossing the border.

EU Digital Vaccine Certificate

Oygar also said that at the meeting of the Bi-Communal Health Committee on Friday, the issue of application for Turkish Cypriots who want to obtain an EU Digital Vaccination Certificate was also discussed and said, “A link was given by the technical committee where Turkish Cypriots who wish to travel abroad can apply electronically in order to obtain the EU Digital Vaccine Certificate. This practice will continue until September 30”, she said.

Oygar also noted that she had told the committee that the new implementation plan for the EU Digital Vaccine Certificate for Turkish Cypriots is not yet ready, and that information will be given after the work is completed.

