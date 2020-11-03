President Ersin Tatar, who is to have an informal meeting with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades this evening, clarified his agenda for the meeting.

Tatar said that tonight’s meeting will be carried out with the aim becoming acquainted with Mr. Anastasiades and that he would be informing him about the Turkish Cypriot people’s expectations.

The informal meeting will take place under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative/Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the United Nations Buffer Zone at 7pm.

President Tatar said that the embargoes and isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people also need to be re-evaluated.

Emphasising the fact that embargoes are impositions and no solution can be found when there are impositions, President Tatar said:

“If the opposite side displays good intentions and they desire to find a permanent and peaceful solution to the Cyprus problem then they will re-evaluate these embargoes and isolations because these are unacceptable ”.

BRT