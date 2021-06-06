President Ersin Tatar received the General Manager of the EU Commission Structural Reform Support Unit, Mario Nava and his delegation on Saturday afternoon, Kibris Postasi reports. At the meeting, President Tatar said that it was the EU’s policies on the Cyprus problem that posed the biggest obstacle.

Also present at the meeting were President Tatar’s Special Representative M. Ergün Olgun, Confidence Building Measures and Bilateral Technical Committees Coordinator Güneş Onar and Legal Advisor Sülen Karabacak.

Demand To Lift Unjust Isolation

According to a statement made by Presidential Spokesperson Berna Çelik Doğruyol, President Tatar reminded the delegation of the decision taken by the EU Council on April 26, 2004 to lift the unjust and unfounded isolation and restrictions imposed on the Turkish Cypriots, following the Annan Plan, and demanded the fulfillment of this commitment.

EU Policies Main Obstacle To Solution

The President also stated that a solution, stability and cooperation in Cyprus can only be possible by respecting the innate rights of the two sides based on absolute equality, that the policy that the EU has been carrying out for years by ignoring the legitimate rights of the Turkish Cypriot side is one of the main obstacles to the solution, sustainable peace on the island and in the region, It was stated that he expected the EU to review its Cyprus policy and to respect legitimate rights for stability and cooperation.

Doğruyol stated that Tatar expressed his desire to develop relations with the EU with a new vision that respects the rights of Turkish Cypriots based on equality.

Nava Supports Mutually Accepted Solution

Mario Nava responded by stating that the EU would support a solution accepted by both sides.

Kibris Postasi