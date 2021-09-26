This autumn will be dry and the rains will arrive late, Director of the Meteorology Department Raif İlker Buran said, Yeniduzen reported. This is bad news for agricultural producers, he said.

“The rains that will come after the summer and in the dry autumn will not be enough for a fruitful production season. I think the producers will barely cover their costs”, Buran said.

However, rainfall in the new year will be around seasonal norms, he said, but lack of rainfall this autumn will impact crop yields this year, Buran said.

Buran told Turkish Agency Cyprus (TAK) that he did not expect the forthcoming autumn and winter season to be particularly cold.

Climate Change Events

Noting that Cyprus is located in the Mediterranean Basin, which is the region most affected by global warming and climate change, Buran stated that since 2015, the average temperatures have increased by about one degree each year, and record temperatures have been broken.

“We can say that there will be an increase in the severity and frequency of drought and extraordinary meteorological events in the next period“, Buran said.

The head of the Met Office said that 8.5 cm of rain had fallen in North Cyprus this month, which was above normal. Temperatures will be around two to three degrees above seasonal norms, he said. No more rain is expected at the end of this month, he added.

Buran also quoted the meteorological forecasts for this autumn and winter and said, “In October, November, and December, precipitation will be below normal and the temperatures will be above normal“.

He also stated that precipitation is expected to be around or below normal in January, February, and March, and that temperatures will be above normal during these months as well.

Yeniduzen