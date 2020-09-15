An employee at Lemar Supermarket in Karakum has tested positive for Covid-19.

Lemar management stated today that all 34 other members of staff at the Karakum branch were also tested, adding that they would ensure that all remaining staff members would remain in quarantine on paid leave as a precaution.

Lemar’s statement said:

“Follow the rules we implement as we are obliged to protect our customers and our staff.

“Wear your masks properly and do not ignore any safety advice.

“Use the disinfectants available at the entrances.

“Do not refuse to have your temperature taken by our staff.

“Do not bring your children who are too young to use masks to the supermarkets

“Help family members who are in the ‘at risk’ age group by doing their shopping.”

Yeniduzen