Legal action was taken against 100 people who violated the curfew and one workplace which was found operating outside curfew time between 9-1o May, Kibris Postasi reports.

The night-time and Sunday curfew hours are as follows:

Night-time curfew remains between 9pm and 5am. There is an all-day curfew on Sundays, people may only shop for basic needs, eg. medicines and fuel.

