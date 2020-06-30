The Ledra Palace border crossing points, which has only been open to diplomats since 22 June will open to all pedestrians from tomorrow, 1 July between 8am and 8pm for the time being, Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay has announced.

Özersay’s statement is as follows:

“As a result of our assessment as a government, we are opening the Ledra Palace crossing point, through which only diplomats have been permitted to pass since June 22, as of tomorrow (July 1) for individual pedestrians crossing between 08:00 and 20:00 for now. The rules for crossing that we have explained will be valid here as well.

“On the other hand, the rules for passing through land gates in general will be implemented as follows:

“Passengers from group A countries will be able to use all open land border crossing points if they present a negative PCR test obtained prior entering our country (valid for 72 hours).

“Passengers from group B countries are required to use the Metehan Border Checkpoint where they will undergo a second test if they present a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours of entry into our country.

“Passengers from group C countries must use the Metehan Land Border Gate to be taken to centres where they will remain in 14-day mandatory quarantine if they present a negative PCR test obtained 72 hours prior to entry into our country.”

Yeniduzen