UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, will conduct teleconferences with the two Cypriot community leaders at the beginning of July, in light of the UN Secretary-General’s report on the extension of UNFICYP’s posting on the island.

In January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recommended that the Security Council extends the UN peace-keeping force in Cyprus’ mandate for six more months, until July 31 2020, reiterating his commitment to explore with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and with the guarantor powers, the possibility of convening an informal five-plus-UN meeting at an appropriate stage.

According to a report by the Cyprus News Agency [CNA], she will hold separate teleconferences with the Greek leader Nicos Anastasiades and President Mustafa Akıncı.

The UN Secretary-General’s report on UNFICYP is expected to be published on July 10 and Spehar’s talks with the two leaders are expected to take place between 5-10 July.

Spehar has always held face-to-face meetings with the two leaders before publishing the UN Secretary-General’s report on UNFICYP; but this time, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the current negotiations will be held via teleconference.

Extending UNFICYP Mandate

Following which, Spehar will discuss the extension of the UN Peace Force (UNFICYP) mandate in Cyprus at the end of July by teleconference with members of the UN Security Council.

Kibris Postasi