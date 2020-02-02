The Bi-communal Health Committee in which President Mustafa Akıncı and Greek leader Nicos Anastasiades will also attend, will meet tomorrow. The agenda will be the coronavirus outbreak.

The committee will meet at Ledra Palace at 6pm. Akıncı and Anastasiades will also attend the meeting at 7pm.

Meanwhile, North Nicosia State Hospital has prepared a special quarantine centre. Minister of Health Ali Pilli, yesterday visited the hospital and the isolation facility recently set up at Ercan Airport. A thermal camera is also in operation at the airport.

Arrangements are also to be made at the border crossings he noted.

A 22-year-old Chinese resident of South Cyprus, suspected of having the coronavirus is now without fever but remains in isolation until his test results are known. His doctors believe he simply had seasonal flu but they continue taking precautions.

Kibris News Agency, Cyprus Mail