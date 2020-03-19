Latest Headlines

Leaders Agree to Continue Battle Against Coronavirus

President Mustafa Akinci – President Nicos Anastasiades

President Mustafa Akinci had a phone conversation with South Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades yesterday, with whom he discussed the importance of continuing the co-operation through the Bi-technical Technical Committee on Health under an agreement that was previously arranged with the aim of jointly tackling the spread of coronavirus.

At the meeting, it also discussed the steps needed to be taken by various organizations such as the EU and the UN to meet the needs identified by the Technical Committee.

The two leaders agreed that together they would make every effort in this direction. The leaders also reiterated their determination to continue the common struggle against the spread of coronavirus.

BRTK

