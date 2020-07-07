The Turkish Cypriot Medical Association issued a statement on Monday, saying that following the cabinet decision taken on Sunday to declare Covid-19 to be a “dangerous and contagious disease”, their request had been fulfilled and they had withdrawn their lawsuit filed with the Supreme Administrative Court, demanding changes in the quarantine regulations.

The statement said:

“The union welcomes the decision of the Council of Ministers to declare COVID-19 a dangerous communicable disease but also the decision of the Minister to designate the Ministry of Health as the most competent to decide on the measures to be taken and the decisions to be taken, to be applied at the entrances and exits to and from the country under the law on communicable diseases ”.

“With today’s decision and the assignment of all responsibilities to the Ministry of Health, we expect new decisions to be taken and implemented in the light of scientific data on entry into the country and the reassessment of the categorisation of countries based on scientific data and recommendations of the WHO and the EU.”

