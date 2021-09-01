The latest rules for entry into the TRNC have been updated and come into force on 6th September, Yeniduzen reported.

Persons wishing to enter North Cyprus by air-sea routes and via land border checkpoints from abroad, taking into account the country entry criteria (negative PCR test result for the last 72 hours before the trip) can visit adapass.gov.ct.tr before their trip. They will need to fill in the form and enter the island with the QR code to be obtained.

People who do not add their information to this site and do not receive an QR code will not be permitted to enter the country. Logging into the site: “ADAPASS” for TRNC citizens- “HEALTHPASS” for Turkish citizens- “GREENPASS” for EU citizens” – NHS QR Code Document” for UK citizens. The added documents will be checked upon entry to the country, so people must bring them with them.

Citizens of other countries are required to attach their valid vaccination cards and/or PCR test results to the section specified in the application. The added documents will be checked upon entry to the country, so people must bring them with them. This application will be mandatory for those aged 18 and over.

