Reacting to the series of power cuts the country has been suffering, People’s Party (HP) Chairman Kudret Özersay commented on social media, Kibris Postasi reported. It was suggested in an article published on 11 August by Kibris Postasi that that Kib-Tek is having to eke out its fuel supply because the energy minister is holding out for a lower price on the next consignment of fuel.

Meanwhile Özersay said, “Electricity cuts, the rapidly growing debt of the Electricity Authority and the [proposed] price rise… The result is a complete fiasco when mismanaged and by incompetence”.

Özersay said that it required good management by Kib-Tek to plan for the future, to ensure prompt maintenance and repairs and arranging the timely purchase of fuels, and not hesitating to make the required investments in the institution to protect the environment and public health.

“The point that the current Minister of Economy and Energy and the government brought us on this issue is obvious! In our contacts, we see that the people do not trust this government at all and talk about the victimisation inflicted on them”.

