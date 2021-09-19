The Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee convened under the Infectious Diseases Act announced its latest decision to halt the spread of Covid-19, Yeniduzen reported.

The full text of the decisions is as follows: In case of non-compliance with the rules taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee and stated below, penal action will be applied pursuant to Article 43 (6) of the Infectious Diseases Law 45/2018.

The rules to be applied will be supervised by the District Police Boards, municipalities and the General Directorate of Police.

Logging onto the site:

“ADAPASS” for TRNC citizens

“HEALTHPASS” for Turkish citizens

“GREENPASS” for EU citizens

UK citizens’ “NHS QR Code Document”. The added documents will be checked upon entry to the country, so people must bring them with them.

Citizens of other countries are required to attach their valid vaccination cards and/or PCR test results to the section specified in the application. The added documents will be checked upon entry to the country, so people must bring them with them.

This application will be mandatory for those aged 18 and over.

For full details click here Yeniduzen