The Higher Committee on Communicable Diseases has decided on the latest rules of entry into North Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported.

Persons wishing to enter North Cyprus by air-sea routes and using land border gates from outside the island, taking into account the country entry criteria (negative PCR test result for the last 72 hours before the trip), before the trip, will need to fill out the passenger form at adapass.gov.ct.tr and get the QR code.

Persons who cannot do this will be able to enter using the necessary documents until 27/09/2021. People who wish to enter the country by obtaining a QR code will benefit from the rapid transit facility.

The TRNC Passenger Entry Form to be filled in upon entering the country will be printed out. From 27.09.2021, it will be mandatory to enter the country with the TRNC Passenger Entry Form.

Log onto the following websites: TRNC citizens – ADAPASS, Turkish citizens – “HEALTHPASS, EU citizens – GREENPASS, UK citizens – NHS QR Code Document.

These will be checked upon entry into the country, it is, therefore, essential that travellers bring their documents with them.

Citizens of other countries are required to attach their valid vaccination cards and/or PCR test results to the section specified in the application. Since the attached documents will be checked upon entry to the country, people must bring them with them. This application will be mandatory for those aged 18 and over.

The wearing of masks, both indoors and out, remains mandatory.

For full details click here – Yeniduzen