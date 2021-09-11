The Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases has announced the latest rules for entering North Cyprus, BRT reported on Saturday.

Updated Rules For Entry Into North Cyprus:

Persons who wish enter the TRNC by air-sea routes and using land border gates from outside the island, taking into account the country entry criteria (negative PCR test result for the last 72 hours before the trip), before the trip, fill out the passenger form at adapass.gov.ct.tr and get the QR code.

Those who cannot access a QR code will be able to enter with the necessary documents until September 27, 2021. People entering the country by obtaining a QR code will be able to benefit from the rapid transit.

Those who enter the site; – TRNC citizens “ADAPASS”, Turkish citizens “HEALTHPASS”, EU citizens “GREENPASS” and UK citizens “NHS QR Code Documents, as they will be checked upon entry to the country, people must bring them with them.

Citizens of other countries are required to attach their valid vaccination cards and/or PCR test results to the section specified in the application. Since the attached documents will be checked upon entry to the country, people must bring them with them.

This application will be mandatory for those aged 18 and over.

BRTK