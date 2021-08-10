Prime Minister Ersan Saner, reacting to the latest move by the Greek Cypriot side to not recognise PCR tests taken by people in North Cyprus wishing to travel to Europe via the south, said that the ruling was politically motivated, Kibris Postasi reported.

He gave the reminder that 490,000 doses of vaccine had been sent from Turkey and 110,000 from the EU, Saner said:

“It is known where these vaccines come from. This is somewhat of a political event. A person who has had a vaccination or taken a PCR [test] in the North can pass through the border gates to the South, but cannot fly from the airport. No one should expect the TRNC to submit to this“, he said.

