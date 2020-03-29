There are 241 cases of the coronavirus recorded across the whole of Cyprus.

There have been 62 cases in North Cyprus and 179 in the south.

The first cases of coronavirus was discovered in the south on 9 March. The first case in the TRNC was a 65-year-old German tourist.

Nearly 6,000 people have been tested for the virus in the south, and there have been five fatalities. In the north, 1,021 were tested for the coronavirus. So far one person died and 29 have been discharged from hospital. In the south, five people have died and eight have been discharged.

Today, Health Minister Ali Pilli announced that another person had tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total of cases in North Cyprus up to 62.

Yeniduzen