Latest Headlines

Latest Report on Coronavirus Cases

1 hour ago
85 Less than a minute

There are 241 cases of the coronavirus recorded across the whole of Cyprus.

There have been 62 cases in North Cyprus and 179 in the south.

The first cases of coronavirus was discovered in the south on 9 March. The first case in the TRNC was a 65-year-old German tourist.

Nearly 6,000 people have been tested for the virus in the south, and there have been five fatalities. In the north, 1,021 were tested for the coronavirus. So far one person died and 29 have been discharged from hospital. In the south, five people have died and eight have been discharged.

Today, Health Minister Ali Pilli announced that another person had tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total of cases in North Cyprus up to 62.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Eight People Break Curfew on Saturday

Eight People Break Curfew on Saturday

46 mins ago
Photo of First Death From Coronavirus in North Cyprus

First Death From Coronavirus in North Cyprus

19 hours ago
Photo of Police Charge 18 People for Breaking The Curfew

Police Charge 18 People for Breaking The Curfew

24 hours ago
Photo of Thunderstorms and Rain Over the Weekend

Thunderstorms and Rain Over the Weekend

24 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker