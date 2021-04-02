The night-time curfew has been extended for one more week between April 5-12, the Council of Ministers has decided.

Between Monday and Saturday the curfew lasts between 10pm and 5am. On Sunday there will be a full curfew with the exception of bakeries, pharmacies and petrol stations.

Markets may open between 7am and 9pm.

Business and Venues To Remain Closed:

Cinemas, engagement-wedding venues, bars, taverns, casinos, game halls, indoor playgrounds, night clubs, Turkish baths, spas will be closed.

Public institutions and organisations will start operating normally,

The travel ban between districts will be lifted from this week.

Public Transport vehicles and Taxis will operate at 50% capacity.

Employees at barber shops, hairdressers, beauty salons and tattooists will have one PCR test in 14 days.

National or international exams can be entered under the specified conditions.

Rehearsals such as theatre, exhibition and art sectors can be held.

Public performances may be given provided the auditorium is filled to no more than one third normal capacity. Admittance is permitted, provided those wishing to enter can show a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior to entry. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.

Face-to-face music and ballet training will be permitted.

Employees of internet cafes will take PCR tests up until 7 April and they will start serving on April 8, in line with the decision of the Supreme Committee. Customers may not use computers for more than two hours.

Libraries will be opened on April 5.

