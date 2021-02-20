Prime Minister Ersan Saner has announced the latest decisions taken by the Council of Ministers regarding coronavirus safety measures.

There will be a curfew as of Monday between 20:00 and 05:00 between Monday – Friday.

There will be a all-day curfew except for shopping for basic needs on Saturday.

From February 22, all businesses will be closed on Sundays, except pharmacies and bakeries.

Open businesses will be able to serve as a takeaway service for restaurants, cafes and buffets. Seating areas will not be used. Takeaway will be from 7 am to 9 pm.

Residents of Pile will be able to enter and exit without quarantine with PCR test.

All students coming to study at universities will be subject to quarantine conditions according to their country’s coronavirus level.

The latest decisions are as follows:

A curfew will be imposed on Monday-Friday between 20:00 and 05:00, and between 20:00 on Friday and 05:00 on Monday, except for meeting basic needs.

Due to the steady decline in local contamination numbers in North Cyprus, it has been decided to open businesses and/or activities gradually as of February 22, 2021.

As of 22.02.2021, all businesses and activities other than market, bakery, butcher, greengrocer, gas station, pharmacies, agriculture, livestock and related industrial enterprises will be closed on Saturdays.

As of 22.02.2021, all businesses and activities will be closed on Sundays, except pharmacies and bakeries.

Markets will be open between 08:00 and 18:00. (Including Saturdays)

Retail and merchandising services (except supermarkets and workplaces supplying all sectors) will serve between 10:00 and 18:00.

The supply chain is carried out including order taking, shelf filling and displays. Orders, hot sales and distribution will be made between 08:00 and 18:00. Shelf arrangement and arrangement works will be done after 18:00.

Businesses To Remain Closed

Theatre and cinema halls, performance centres, concert halls, engagement-wedding venues, birthdays, religious festivals, casinos, bars, taverns, coffeehouses and cafes, cafeterias, hookah cafes and halls, internet cafes, all kinds of game halls, indoor Children’s playgrounds, clubs, swimming pools, massage salons, spa, indoor sports halls, open buffet restaurants, hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons, tattooists, open markets, night clubs, clubs, Turkish baths, saunas.

Businesses Permitted To Open

All businesses and activities that are not implicitly mentioned may be open under the conditions stated below.

Restaurant, cafe, buffet, sandwich shops, bagel sellers, etc. services will only be provided in the form of takeaway service, online sales and pick-up. Seating areas will not be used in these sectors. Takeaway services will be provided between 07:00 and 21:00.

There will be no product trials in the clothing industry.

Betting offices will be able to operate at the door without using seating areas.

People working in businesses permitted to operate will repeat PCR tests every fifteen days.

The public may shop for essential needs only at businesses closest to their homes

Open institutions

Essential departments of the Ministry of Health and health personnel, the Ministry of Finance, police, fire brigade, municipality, civil defense, district police boards, Customs, Central Prison, BRTK, TAK, TÜK, KIBTEK, Milk Institution, press employees and/or universities with yellow press cards will be able to work at full capacity.

The personnel deemed essential to work in the Ministry, departments and institutions affiliated with the ministries will continue their duties as determined by their superiors.

In order not to interrupt all services at the Air and Sea Ports, a minimum of personnel will be employed.

Education

Until February 28, 2021, it has been deemed appropriate to stop face-to-face education (including private lessons, private lessons and course activities) in public and private schools, all pre-school, primary and secondary education, and to switch to online education. Considering the prevalence of the epidemic in the society and the curfew, it was decided to stop the services of private education centres. However, in the sectors that will remain open, kindergartens may be open on demand so that services are not interrupted.

Crossing The Border

It has been deemed appropriate for people residing in Northern Cyprus and transiting to Southern Cyprus for treatment purposes, if they document their appointments at the border gates, they can cross to Southern Cyprus without daily quarantine. The patient and his attendant (if necessary) who will be transferring for health purposes are required to submit a negative PCR test results made within the last three days upon arrival. In addition, patients and companions returning to North Cyprus after treatment should perform PCR tests again on the seventh and fourteenth days of their entry into the country and submit the results to the TRNC Ministry.

Within the scope of the Green Line Regulation, it has been deemed appropriate for persons engaged in contactless trade to trade without quarantine, provided that they obtain permission from the district police boards.

It has been deemed appropriate for ambulances to pass through the Yeşilırmak Border Gate for health purposes only without quarantine.

Those who reside or work in Pile will be able to cross daily without quarantine, provided that negative PCR test results are submitted every seven days.

UN, EU, British Bases, Buffer Zone and Peace Force employees will be able to enter without quarantine, provided that they submit negative PCR test results within the last 72 hours.

It is appropriate to allow only TRNC citizens and permanent residents from the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Brazil, Denmark and South Africa to enter the country, provided that they remain in central quarantine for 14 days.

It was decided that funerals would be held with the participation of only first degree relatives.

Those who reside in the North and work in Southern Cyprus or work in the North of Southern Cyprus will be able to travel daily without quarantine, provided that they submit negative PCR test results within the last 7 days.

Students Receiving Education In The South

Provided that it is documented by the relevant school that there is no online education application, students residing in the North and studying in the schools specified in Southern Cyprus will be able to cross daily without quarantine, provided that they submit a negative PCR test results made in the last 7 days.

Foreign Students To Enter North Cyprus

It is planned by the Ministry of National Education and Culture to permit university students to enter the country. Considering that some of the students coming to North Cyprus come from countries with high contamination numbers, it is an inevitable fact that if the specified quarantine conditions are not strictly followed, it will cause contamination in the future. For this reason, to ensure the quarantine conditions of the students to be brought to the island, the Ministry of Finance will provide security personnel at the centres where the students will be quarantined at hotels and dormitories; students must submit negative PCR tests results made in the last three days upon entering the country

District Police Boards will be authorized to give permission in order to meet and/or eliminate the essential needs that may arise other than the above.

