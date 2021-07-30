New decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee have been announced. Accordingly, the closed-in areas of bars and clubs will not be open to the public, Kibris Postasi reported.

A maximum of 250 customers will be permitted entry and unvaccinated people will not be accepted. People who have the second dose of vaccine will be considered vaccinated 14 days after the last dose.

No more than 250 customers will be admitted to public dances, ceremonies, concerts etc., shows and weddings.

Mask and Distance Rule

A mask must be worn in spaces where the public has access, both indoors and out. The social distance rule (1.5m) still applies. Legal action will be taken against those who do not comply.

UK Arrivals

According to the new decisions, vaccinated people who will come to the island from the UK will be able to enter the country without quarantine until August 31. Re-evaluation will be made on the specified date. The latest table shows that the UK is on the red list of countries.

Quarantine Rules

DARK RED

Persons who have traveled to these countries in the last 14 days are prohibited from entering the country.

TRNC citizens will be able to enter the country with a negative PCR test result taken in the last 72 hours and must remain in quarantine for 14 days upon entering the island.

RED

If fully vaccinated or you have had coronavirus: Negative PCR result for the last 72 hours before the trip required and five days quarantine.

Unvaccinated passengers must produce a negative PCR result for the last 72 hours before the trip. Seven days quarantine

Note: Vaccinated persons coming from England (United Kingdom) will be able to enter the country without quarantine until 31.08.2021. Re-evaluation will be made on the specified date.

ORANGE

If fully vaccinated or you have had coronavirus: Negative PCR result for the last 72 hours before the trip required. Quarantine-free login

Unvaccinated passengers must have a negative PCR result for the last 72 hours before the trip. Five days quarantine.

GREEN

If fully vaccinated or you have had coronavirus there are no restrictions.

Unvaccinated passengers must have a negative PCR result for the last 72 hours before the trip. Quarantine-Free Login.

