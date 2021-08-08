The High Committee on Infectious Diseases announced the latest Covid rules, Yeniduzen reported.

The mask and social distancing rule (1.5 metres) remains valid indoors and outdoors. There are penalties for non-compliance.

Celebratory events such as weddings, engagement parties and the like may only be held outdoors.

Home Quarantine

The quarantine period lasts 10 days after the last contact date. Home quarantine is 7 days for people who are double vaccinated, the last dose of which was 14 days prior to contact.

No visitors are allowed to the house. Family members do not enter the room where the contact person is.

In order to increase the air circulation, the window is opened for at least 15 minutes and the room is ventilated from time to time.

Plates, spoons, forks, etc. materials that will be used by the contact person should be disposable if possible. If it is not possible, it should be washed in the dishwasher or using gloves at high temperatures.

Textile products such as clothes, towels and sheets used by the person in contact are washed with detergent at 60-90°C.

If the contact person has a positive COVID-19 test, the areas where the person is located are disinfected. Disinfection is done with 1% diluted bleach (1 small tea glass of bleach is put into 10 litres of water).

Contact person should call 1102 to inform them when he/she feels any symptoms (fever, cough, malaise, headache, etc.).

