The Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases announced on Thursday, its latest decisions concerning Covid-19 measures, BRT reported.

The committee revised the criteria for entry into the TRNC.

Individuals arriving from countries listed in the Dark Red category under normal circumstances will not be allowed entry into the country.

However, TRNC citizens will be exempt from this ban on the condition they provide a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before their arrival.

These individuals whether fully vaccinated or not will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Students

Students from dark red category countries registered with the Ministry of National Education and Culture or who will enrol at an educational institution for the first time will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Individuals with Work Permits

Individuals with valid work permits (children and spouses included) will also be allowed entry provided they quarantine for 14-days.

Arrivals From Red List Countries

According to the decisions, fully vaccinated individuals or persons who have recovered from Covid-19 arriving from countries listed in the Red category will be allowed entry into the country with a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before their arrival.

These individuals will be required to enter a five-day quarantine.

Fully vaccinated individuals arriving from the UK will be exempt from quarantine until September 6.

Entry from the South

Individuals traveling from countries listed in the amber or green category of countries wishing to enter the country via South Cyprus will be subject to rules and conditions that apply to those traveling directly to the TRNC.

However, individuals arriving from countries listed in the Red, Amber or Green categories wishing to cross over to the TRNC but who have spent more than ten days in South Cyprus will be subject to rules and conditions that apply for inter-island crossings.

Persons violating these rules will be subject to legal prosecution.

BRTK