The latest revised Covid-19 measures and decisions based on recommendations made by the Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases came into force on Monday, BRT reported.

Curfew

According to the latest decisions, the night-time curfew in force between midnight and 5am from Monday to Sunday, will remain in place for another week.

Retail and Restaurant Opening Hours

Opening hours for the retail and food sectors remain the same.

Shops and businesses may open between 8:30 am and 9 pm. Restaurants, cafes, patisseries, taverns and other eateries will be allowed to open from 6 am to 11:30 pm. Supermarkets will be open between 7 am and 11:30 pm.

Restaurants are still not allowed to offer open buffets.

Country Risk Category

The list of countries categorised according to their risk levels has also been updated.

All passengers arriving from the following countries where the delta variant of Covid-19 has been detected will be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

These countries are Italy, UK, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, Jordan, Russia, Norway and Austria.

