Following 15,330 tests for the coronavirus performed in the last 24 hours, 188 people tested positive, 171 of whom were local, BRT reported on Thursday.

The distribution of new cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 71

Kyrenia – 45

Famagusta – 34

Iskele – 8

Güzelyurt – 9

Lefke – 4

BRTK