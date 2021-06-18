LGC News logo

Latest Covid Infection Numbers For Cyprus

  

North Cyprus News - Coronavirus - PositiveTwenty-eight new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the last 24 hours out of 9,640 tests performed, Yeniduzen reported on Thursday. One case was an airline passenger, the remaining 27 cases were local. A 57-year-old man who had been in the pandemic hospital being treated for the coronavirus since May 27, has died. He had a number of pre-existing health problems including diabetes, hypertension, end-stage renal disease (Dialysis) and coronary artery disease.

In South Cyprus, the newspaper reported yesterday that 65 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

Yeniduzen

