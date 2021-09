There were coronavirus 21,539 tests performed in the last 24 hours, 86 people tested positive, 60 of whom were local, BRT reported on Tuesday.

The distribution of local cases are as follows:

Nicosia – 25, Kyrenia – 17, Famagusta – 11, Iskele region – 7

The total number of cases is 19,386. There are five people in intensive care with Covid-19 and there have been 78 deaths from the disease.

BRTK