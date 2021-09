Following the introduction of charges for Covid testing, testing numbers have halved (7,790 in the last 24 hours). However, despite this, 141 people tested positive for the coronavirus, 114 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported on Friday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 46

Kyrenia – 27

Famagusta – 28

Iskele – 6

Güzelyurt – 6

Lefke – 1

Yeniduzen