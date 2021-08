There were 16,931 tests for the coronavirus performed in the last 24 hours and 178 people tested positive, 144 of whom are local, BRT reported.

Distribution of new cases as follows:

Nicosia – 72

Kyrenia – 29

Famagusta – 29

Iskele – 2

Güzelyurt – 3

Lefke – 9

To date there have been 15,675 cases of Covid-19 and 52 people have died from the virus. Currently, there are 108 people in the Pandemic hospital and 19 people in intensive care.

BRTK