The Communicable Diseases Supreme Council has announced its latest decisions on Covid rules, BRT reported.

Curfew

Curfew remains in place seven days a week between midnight and 5am. The only exception is for urgent requirements.

Retail and Restaurants/Cafes

Retail and merchandising services and all services/sectors not specified as closed may open between 08:30-21:00.

Restaurants, cafes, patisseries, buffets and taverns will be able to continue their services between 06:00-23:30 . Markets may open between 07:00 and 23:00.

Conditions of Entry into TRNC

Countries by Colour Code:

DARK RED; Persons who have traveled to these countries in the last 14 days are prohibited from entering the country. TRNC citizens will be able to enter the country for the last 72 hours and with a negative PCR test result and 14 days of quarantine upon entering the island.

RED; Regardless of whether they are vaccinated, they will be able to enter the country with a negative PCR result for the last 72 hours and a 10-day quarantine condition before the trip.

*ORANGE; Vaccinated or those who have had Covid-19; Negative PCR result for the last 72 hours before the trip. Quarantine-free login. Unvaccinated; Negative PCR result for the last 72 hours before the trip. 7 days quarantine. * UK is in orange group.

GREEN; Vaccinated or having had the virus; No restrictions. Unvaccinated.

GREY; Regardless of whether they are vaccinated, they will be able to enter the country with a negative PCR result for the last 72 hours and a 14-day quarantine condition before the trip.

For full details click here BRTK