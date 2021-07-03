Fifty-four people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 47 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported.

In the south, 529 new cases of the coronavirus were detected and there have been no new deaths from the virus.

The total number of positive cases to date is 76,862.

To date the more transmissable Delta variant has not been found in North Cyprus but is present in the south. TRNC Health Minister Ünal Üstel indicated that if case numbers increase in the south taking it into the red category, the borders could, once again, be closed.

