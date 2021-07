There were 111 cases of Covid-19 detected on Sunday, 90 of which were local, Yeniduzen reported yesterday.

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 10,364, one death was reported and 52 people were discharged.

The distribution of new local cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 24

Kyrenia – 46

Famagusta – 16

Güzelyurt region – 4

In South Cyprus, Yeniduzen reports that there were 849 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours.

Yeniduzen