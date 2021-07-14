The South Cyprus health ministry announced that 62,898 PCR and rapid test results detected 1,081 new cases of Covid-19 and two people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, BRT reported.

Currently a total of 159 people are receiving treatment for the coronavirus in hospital, 41 of whom are severely ill.

In North Cyprus, BRT reported on Tuesday that 20,035 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, 104 positive cases of Covid-19 were detected, 87 of which were local.

Five infected passengers arrived by air, 12 people are contacts of previously detected cases and they are in quarantine at this time and 87 are local cases.

Distribution by region is as follows:

Nicosia – 31

Kyrenia – 45

Famagusta – 7

Güzelyurt – 1

Lefke – 2

Iskele – 1

