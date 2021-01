Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that there were 14 positive cases of the coronavirus detected in the last 24 hours, seven of which were local.

In south Cyprus, there were 202 new cases of Covid-19 and one death reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in North Cyprus is 1,895 and 11 deaths. In the south the total is 28,811 cases and 167 deaths.

Yeniduzen