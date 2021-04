Testing for Covid-19 found 53 people had the virus, 46 of whom were local, BRT reported on Sunday.

To date, there have been 5,516 cases and 29 deaths from the virus.

In South Cyprus, 852 new cases of Covid-19 were detected on Sunday and three people have died, Yeniduzen reports.

Cases numbers in the south are 56,259 and the death toll is 291.

BRT, Yeniduzen