Covid-19 case numbers appear to be creeping up in the south of the island. There have been calls for younger people to come forward and have their vaccinations, according to Cyprus Mail.

In South Cyprus 226 new cases of Covid-19 were detected from 41,809 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Kibris Postasi reported.

North Cyprus, BRT reported that 7,521 test performed in the last 24 hours revealed 22 new cases of the coronavirus, 18 of which were local.

Kibris Postasi, BRTK