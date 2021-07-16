The Health Ministry reported 116 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday following 20,029 diagnostic tests carried out in the last 24 hours, 105 of which were local, BRT reported.

Two positive cases arrived were air passengers while nine positive cases were under observation after coming into close contact with positive cases.

The distribution of new cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 35

Kyrenia – 47

Famagusta – 13

Güzelyurt District – 6

Lefke – 3

Iskele – 1

BRT also reported that in South Cyprus, 1,120 positive cases of the coronavirus and one death was announced on Wednesday.

BRTK