Tests performed in the last 24 hours detected 101 cases of the coronavirus, 73 of which were local, Kibris Postasi reported. 16,389 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, 101 positive cases were found, 73 of which were local, and 182 people were discharged.

Distribution Of New Cases By Region:

Nicosia – 31, Kyrenia – 21, Famagusta – 12, Iskele – 3, Güzelyurt – 4, Lefke – 2.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus is 18,296. There are 1,640 people being treated for Covid-19, 69 people are in the Pandemic Hospital, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

To date, there have been 72 deaths from the disease.

