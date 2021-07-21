There were 118 positive cases of Covid-19 detected out of 7,292 tests performed in the last 24 hours, 100 of which were local, Yeniduzen reported.

One death from the virus was reported.

Distribution of New Cases

Nicosia – 16

Kyrenia – 56

Famagusta 20

Güzelyurt – 7

Iskele – 1

In Nicosia, most of the new cases are students, in Kyrenia they are mostly hotel and casino workers and in Famagusta, mostly retirees.

Elsewhere, Yeniduzen reports that two infants aged 12 and 17 months, tested positive for the coronavirus. They are said to be doing well.

South Cyprus

In South Cyprus, 67,331 tests were performed and 995 cases of the coronavirus were detected. A 75-year-old man died from the virus. The positivity rate in the south was announced as 1.48.

Yeniduzen