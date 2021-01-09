Eight people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, five of whom were local Minister of Health Dr Ali Pilli said.

One person who was being treated in intensive care died, he said. The patient was aged 81, had pre-existing health problems including diabetes and died from pneumonia and acute kidney failure.

In South Cyprus, 466 new cases of the coronavirus were detected and one person died from the virus.

The total number of cases in the south is 26,674 and 141 deaths from the disease.

In North Cyprus, the total is 1,743 and 10 people have died from Covid-19.

Yeniduzen