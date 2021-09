Testing in the last 24 hours detected 88 people infected with the coronavirus, 51 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported. A total of 17,213 tests were performed. There was one death from the virus.

The distribution of new cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 15, Kyrenia – 16, Famagusta – 14, Iskele – 5, Guzelyurt – 2.

There are seven people in intensive care with Covid-19. The total number of cases in North Cyprus is 18,571 and to date, 74 people have died from the virus.

Yeniduzen